BancorpSouth Bank Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. 1,454,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

