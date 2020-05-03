BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

