BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 5,135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,147. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

