BancorpSouth Bank Sells 1,757 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 192,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 4,757,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

