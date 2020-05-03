BancorpSouth Bank Sells 56 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock worth $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.09. 2,064,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,433. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.60. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

