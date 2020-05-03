Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.01-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.2-70.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.78 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND opened at $89.22 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,461.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $354,048.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $2,725,280. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.