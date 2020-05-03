Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit