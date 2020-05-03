Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.