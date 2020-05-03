Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

MA stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

