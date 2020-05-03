Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.59. The company has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

