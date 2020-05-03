Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $754,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

