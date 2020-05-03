Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $792,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lam Research by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,270 shares of company stock worth $8,572,946. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,293. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.