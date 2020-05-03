Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 6.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,800. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

