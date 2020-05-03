Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit