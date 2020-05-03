Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

