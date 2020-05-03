Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 157 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $31.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,448.79. The company had a trading volume of 456,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,349.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,792.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 50.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

