Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

