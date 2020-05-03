Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHNGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

KHNGY stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,354. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.77. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

