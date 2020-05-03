Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

BAX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit