Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

BAX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

