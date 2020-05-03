Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNDNF stock remained flat at $$23.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lundin Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

