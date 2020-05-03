BidaskClub Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to “Sell”

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Shares of CAKE traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

