BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

BLFS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 265,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.39. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,219 shares of company stock worth $1,861,390. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

