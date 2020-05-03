BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 4.9% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $17.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.16. 526,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,396. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

