Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

