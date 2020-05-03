Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,487. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

