Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 15,581,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

