Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.