Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock traded down $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

