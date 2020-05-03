Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. MKM Partners lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,480 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

