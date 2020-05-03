Brokerages Anticipate Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) to Post $0.89 EPS

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.89 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 156 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

IFS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. 4,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $362.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

