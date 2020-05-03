Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. 11,764,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

