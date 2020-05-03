Brokerages Expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 235 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 52,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,794. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts predict that First Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

