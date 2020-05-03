Brokerages Expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $53,410 and have sold 4,252 shares worth $211,584. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.36. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

