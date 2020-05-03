Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.16-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.38 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.50. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.