Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $552.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $80.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $701.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.