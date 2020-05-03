Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Autodesk worth $200,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 214,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 54.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

ADSK stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. 2,061,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,622. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

