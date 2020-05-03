Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $180.88 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,784,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $180,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 10,234,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

