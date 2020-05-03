Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $274.11 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Equifax worth $274,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 799,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 208,971 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Equifax by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 702,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,162. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

