Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Becton Dickinson and worth $276,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 1,423,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.