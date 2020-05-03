Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 5.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $493,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE FIS traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.29. 2,579,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.