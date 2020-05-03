Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NYSE:CRS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, Director Kathleen Ligocki acquired 8,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

