Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. 64,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.88. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 132,156 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

