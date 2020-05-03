CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of CBRE Group worth $254,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 804,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after acquiring an additional 688,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 56,932.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 668,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,968,000 after acquiring an additional 667,254 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,546. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

