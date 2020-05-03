Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 3,449,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Centene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

