China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 329,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $76.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.