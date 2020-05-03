CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

LBLCF traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

