Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 624,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,986. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,026,836.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

