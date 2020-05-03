CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CVLT traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,752. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

