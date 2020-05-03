Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Plans $0.11 Annual Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

CBD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.