Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.57. 968,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.56, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

