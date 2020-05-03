Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $9.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

