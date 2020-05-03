Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 460,781 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.70. 7,575,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

